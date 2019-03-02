HARPER, Oliver Leonard:
On February 25, 2019. Oliver was adored by, and so adored, Wendy, Max, and Theo. He will be sorely missed by his parents Leo and Heather, his siblings Michael, Rupert, and Georgiana, their families, and his wide circle of friends. Messages for the family may be left in Oliver's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Little Shadow Wellington (formerly PND Wellington) which may be left at the service. A private cremation has been held. A service to celebrate Oliver's life will be held at Old St Paul's, 34 Mulgrave Street, Thorndon, Wellington, on Wednesday, March 6, at 10.00am.
We love you and will miss you always and we are so glad to have had you in our
hearts and lives.
Published in The Press on Mar. 2, 2019