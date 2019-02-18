Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive TURNER. View Sign



8.7.1921 - 15.2.2019

Peacefully, on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Palm Grove Retirement Village and Rest Home, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jock. Much loved mother of Greg and Lois, Carol and Len, and Bernie and Maureen. Loved nana and grandma of Gareth, Sharyn, and Ian; and great grandmother of Julia, and Lily and Ava (Ireland). Messages may be addressed to the Turner family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Olive's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Thursday, February 21, at 1.00pm.







TURNER, Olive:8.7.1921 - 15.2.2019Peacefully, on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Palm Grove Retirement Village and Rest Home, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jock. Much loved mother of Greg and Lois, Carol and Len, and Bernie and Maureen. Loved nana and grandma of Gareth, Sharyn, and Ian; and great grandmother of Julia, and Lily and Ava (Ireland). Messages may be addressed to the Turner family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Olive's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Thursday, February 21, at 1.00pm. Published in The Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers