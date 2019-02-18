TURNER, Olive:
8.7.1921 - 15.2.2019
Peacefully, on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Palm Grove Retirement Village and Rest Home, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jock. Much loved mother of Greg and Lois, Carol and Len, and Bernie and Maureen. Loved nana and grandma of Gareth, Sharyn, and Ian; and great grandmother of Julia, and Lily and Ava (Ireland). Messages may be addressed to the Turner family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Olive's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Thursday, February 21, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019