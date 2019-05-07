Olive TAYLOR

Death Notice

TAYLOR, Olive Rosaleen:
Passed away peacefully with family at Ngaio Marsh Rest Home on May 4, 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved and cherished sister of George (late), and Lily. Much adored and special 'Auntie" to Jenny, Kaye, Lorraine, Murray (late), Neroli, Sandra, Kevin, Ricki, Jillaine (late), and Malcolm, and to her great-nieces and nephews.
Safe in the arms of Jesus
Till we meet again.
Our treasured sister, auntie and friend.
Messages may be addressed to the Taylor Family, C\- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. A Service to celebrate Olive's life will be held in the Rangiora Seventh Day Adventist Church, 95 Percival Street, Rangiora, on Thursday, May 9, at 10.30am.

Published in The Press from May 7 to May 8, 2019
