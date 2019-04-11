SLADE, Olive Dorothy:
Passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019, at Fitzroy House, Christchurch, in her 102nd year. Loved wife of Frank Slade (Deceased); Mother to Peter Slade (Deceased) Cherie and Jim Kross; Grandmother to Angelica, Jared and Daniel Kross; Aunt to Trisha, Paulie and Karen; Loved sister of Ross Smith, and Maureen Teague, and sister-in-law to George Slade; loved friend of Maurice and Virginia Gibbens. Messages to the Slade family c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A funeral service and cremation will be held the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road, via Gardiners Road, on Tuesday, April 16, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2019