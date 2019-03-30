Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive JAMES. View Sign



Olive Mervyn Josephine:

(Late of Sefton). Passed away peacefully at Holmwood Rest Home, Rangiora, on Monday, March 25, 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Aubrey, loved mother of Kenneth (deceased), and Jocelyn (Taupo), and mother-in-law of Carol. Special thanks to the management and staff at Holmwood, and Dr Bevan Rogers for all their loving care and support of Olive. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Olive James, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In keeping with Olive's wishes, a private cremation has been held.







(Late of Sefton). Passed away peacefully at Holmwood Rest Home, Rangiora, on Monday, March 25, 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Aubrey, loved mother of Kenneth (deceased), and Jocelyn (Taupo), and mother-in-law of Carol. Special thanks to the management and staff at Holmwood, and Dr Bevan Rogers for all their loving care and support of Olive. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Olive James, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In keeping with Olive's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Published in The Press on Mar. 30, 2019

