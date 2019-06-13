HOLLOWAY, Olga:
Peacefully on June 10, 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, mum of Claire and Garth, and Ma of Bramwell. A long struggle is now over. Sincere thanks to all staff at The Oaks Rest Home for their kindness and care. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 1.30pm, at St Peter's Church, 22 Main South Road, Christchurch, to celebrate her life. According to Olga's wishes she is being cremated, and will be interred at St Peter's after the service.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2019