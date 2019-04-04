Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman TOMLINSON. View Sign



Peacefully at St Allisa Lifecare on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, aged 92 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Jeffrey and Carole, Alan and Hazel, Peter, Robin and Barbara, Sheree and Nick, Kerry, and the late Noel and the late Diane. Loved son of the late Ella and Joseph. Loved grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather of so many. The family would like the thank the staff at St Allisa Lifecare for their care for Norm. A Celebration of Norm's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Keighley's Road and Linwood Ave, Christchurch, on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11.00am.







TOMLINSON,Norman Jeffrey:Peacefully at St Allisa Lifecare on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, aged 92 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Jeffrey and Carole, Alan and Hazel, Peter, Robin and Barbara, Sheree and Nick, Kerry, and the late Noel and the late Diane. Loved son of the late Ella and Joseph. Loved grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather of so many. The family would like the thank the staff at St Allisa Lifecare for their care for Norm. A Celebration of Norm's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Keighley's Road and Linwood Ave, Christchurch, on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11.00am. Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2019

