Norman Desmond (Norm):

On April 9, 2019, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, surrounded by loving family, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mavis, much loved dad and father-in-law of Gail, Bryce and Adrienne, Graham and Jane, treasured papa of Dean, Teina and Guy, Jistarne, Millin and Ashlee; Steven and Sarah, Matthew and Evie, and great-papa of Jayden, Cohen, Brylen, and Peyton. A special thank you to his carer Petra, Nurse Maude Team and Lyttelton Community House for their meals and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Norman Parratt, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on May 3, at 2.00pm.







