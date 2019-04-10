MacKAY, Norman:
On April 5, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Norman passed away peacefully surrounded by his precious loving family. He was a much-loved husband and soulmate to Carol for 54 years. Adored father to his three children Deborah, Dean and Shawn. Loved and respected father-in-law to Darren, Jane, Carole, and a very loving grandad to his four grandchildren Olivia, Jack, Hamish and William. He was much loved by all who knew him and will be very sadly missed also by his dog Billy. The Funeral Service for Norman will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday, April 12 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 10, 2019