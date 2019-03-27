Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman GRAHAM. View Sign



Passed away at Parklands Hospital on Friday, March 22, 2019, in his 86th year. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Robyn and Stephen Skudder (Australia), Mandy and Graeme Ford (Kaikoura), and Heather and Glenn Birnie (Christchurch), loved grandad of Alex, Samantha, Craig, and Rachel and Rhys, former husband of Lila, loved brother and brother-in-law of Norma and Eddie, Ivor and Myrtle (deceased) and their families, loved friend and companion of Jean. Special thanks from the family to Parklands Hospital, Lakewood Rest Home, Harakeke Club, and Dementia Canterbury for their care and compassion to Norman over the years.

"No longer in a cloud."

Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Norman Graham, c/- PO Box 39001, Burnside, 8545. For those who wish, donations in memory of Norman can be made directly to Dementia Canterbury at







