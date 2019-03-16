SONNE, Norma Lillian:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma SONNE.
On Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Eileen Mary Residential Care, Dannevirke, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Chris, loved mother and mother-in-law of Lyn and Alan Dunscombe, Mary and Doug Todd (Hampden), Helen and Peter Cook (Makuri). Loved Gran of Tom Cook and Hayley Hampson, Susan Cook and Ryan Murdoch. Messages may be addressed to Lyn Dunscombe, 48/2 Irvines Road, Dunsandel, RD 2, Leeston 7682. A private family cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2019