REYNOLDS, Norma Lillian:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma REYNOLDS.
Peacefully on March 14, 2019 at Holmwood Rangiora, aged 98 years. Loved wife of the late Graham, and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lyn and Ron, Sharon and Kevin, Trudy and David. Loved grandmother of Shane, Kim, Celine and Angela. Loving great-grandmother of Cody, Ashlee, Paige, Nate, Ryder, Maisie and Greta. A very special heartfelt thank you to the wonderful, caring staff at Holmwood and formerly Amberley Rest Home. It has been much appreciated to know Norma was so well looked after. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 20, 2019