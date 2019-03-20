Norma REYNOLDS

REYNOLDS, Norma Lillian:
Peacefully on March 14, 2019 at Holmwood Rangiora, aged 98 years. Loved wife of the late Graham, and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lyn and Ron, Sharon and Kevin, Trudy and David. Loved grandmother of Shane, Kim, Celine and Angela. Loving great-grandmother of Cody, Ashlee, Paige, Nate, Ryder, Maisie and Greta. A very special heartfelt thank you to the wonderful, caring staff at Holmwood and formerly Amberley Rest Home. It has been much appreciated to know Norma was so well looked after. A private cremation has been held.
