MITCHELL, Norma Mary:
On May 25, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by her 3 loving daughters; aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Jenny and Lawrence Edlin, Roz Hobbs, Sharon and Terry Manttan, and John (deceased) and Alison Pohl. Adored fun loving nana of Shane, Nathan, Daniel; Gareth, Joanne, David; Andrew; treasured great-nana of Jack, Jordyn, Madison, Annika; Benjamin, and Zoe; great-great-nana of Anaia, and a loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty. Messages to the Mitchell family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At Norma's request, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press from May 29 to June 1, 2019