McKASKELL, Norma Elaine:
On May 24, 2019, passed away peacefully at Rose Court, in her 99th year. Loved wife of the late William Charles McKaskell (Mac), loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Judith McKaskell, cherished grandmother of Tanya and Scott Clark and Catherine McKaskell. Special thanks to Bindu and her team and Dr Lynda at Rose Court for their compassionate care. A private cremation has been held. A memorial to celebrate Norma's life will be held at a future date, to be advised. Messages c/o PO Box 12-174, Beckenham, Christchurch. 8242.
Published in The Press on June 1, 2019