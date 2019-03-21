Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma BURT. View Sign

BURT, Norma:

In loving memory of a dearly loved mum, mother-in-law and gran who sadly left us one year today.

We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new,

We thought about you yesterday and days before that too.

We think of you in silence,we often speak you name,

All we have are memories and your picture in a frame.

Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part.

Love - Michelle, Stuart, Samantha and William.





