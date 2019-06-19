ANDREWS, Norma Lola:

(formerly of Lyttleton) On June 12, 2019, at the Bethsaida Retirement Village, Blenheim, aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Lew. Beloved mother, stepmother and mother-in-law of Sandy and Malcolm, the late Keith, Annette, Kay and Bill, Robert and Karen, the late David and Brenda, Phil and Sandy, Rachel, the late Christine, and Brian and Lynne. Adored Grandma, and GG to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Resting now in love and light,

another Angel to

watch over us.

Safe in the presence of Jesus.

Messages to the Andrews family, c/- PO Box 187, Lyttleton 8841. A Memorial Service will be held in Lyttleton, details to be advised in The Press.



