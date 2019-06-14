KELLY, Noreen Isobel:
On June 13, 2019, peacefully at Parklands Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Ray, much loved mum of Pam, Helen, and Sharon, cherished Gran of Angus; Logan, and Sebastian; and Meg, Great-Grandmother of Archie, and Adeline, loved mother-in-law of Bruce, and Greg.
"Sadly missed,
forever in our hearts."
Many thanks to the amazing staff of Mayfair Retirement Village and Parklands Hospital for their care of Noreen. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Noreen Kelly, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to the Dementia Research Fund would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Noreen's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, This Day (Friday), June 14, at 6.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 14, 2019