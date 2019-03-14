Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norah KEMP. View Sign



On March 12, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Admatha Rest Home, aged 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Penney, Sheila and Tony, Rebecca and Alan. Loved and cherished gran of Caitlin, Sophie; Libby, Esme, and special GG of Theo, and Adelia. Messages to the Kemp family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/nkemp1203. A service to celebrate Norah's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), on Monday, March 18 at 3.00pm.







KEMP, Norah:On March 12, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Admatha Rest Home, aged 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Penney, Sheila and Tony, Rebecca and Alan. Loved and cherished gran of Caitlin, Sophie; Libby, Esme, and special GG of Theo, and Adelia. Messages to the Kemp family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/nkemp1203. A service to celebrate Norah's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), on Monday, March 18 at 3.00pm. Published in The Press on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers