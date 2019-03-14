KEMP, Norah:
On March 12, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Admatha Rest Home, aged 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Penney, Sheila and Tony, Rebecca and Alan. Loved and cherished gran of Caitlin, Sophie; Libby, Esme, and special GG of Theo, and Adelia. Messages to the Kemp family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/nkemp1203. A service to celebrate Norah's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), on Monday, March 18 at 3.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 14, 2019