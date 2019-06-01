Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nora THOMSON. View Sign Death Notice



Nora Hilary (nee Lyons):

(Formerly of Maungatawhiri) On May 30th, 2019. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Bainlea House in Rangiora, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, precious mother and mother-in-law of Rob and Andrea, Bruce and Glynis, John and Jean, and Deirdre Whitelaw. Loved and loving grandmother and great-grandmother to her many grandchildren, and a loved sister, sister-in-law, and aunty. Nora will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her wide circle of friends and associates. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Nora Thomson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Neurological Foundation of NZ, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral service for Nora will be held in St James' Anglican Church, 750 Harewood Road, Christchurch, on Friday, June 7, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.







