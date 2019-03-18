|
Le VAILLANT,
Nonette Leila:
22.3.1939 - 13.3.2019
Just short of her 80th birthday. Nonette, daughter of Leila and Seddon Le Vaillant, late of Robinsons Bay, Banks Peninsula. Loved cousin of Marcia Topp (nee Narbey). Respected, loved and assisted by my daughters, Jane, Susan, and Philippa. Nonette lived with us for 35+ years. Of late Nonette resided at Bloomfield Court in Woodend, Burwood Hospital and lately at St Winifred's Nursing Home.
May she rest in peace
Published in The Press on Mar. 18, 2019