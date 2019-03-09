FLEETWOOD, Noeline Vina:
Peacefully, in her 98th year, at Village at the Park, Wellington, on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Loved wife of the late Leicester Fleetwood and loved stepmother and mother-in-law of Paul and Sue, Vivienne (deceased) and Nick, Annie and Ross, and Tim and Alison. Also, much loved 'Granny Noel' of her 9 step-grandchildren and 13 (plus bump) great-grandchildren. A celebration of Noel's life will be held at St Peters Anglican Church, Willis St, Wellington, on Thursday, March 14 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2019