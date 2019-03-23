CAMPBELL,
Noeline Ann (Steward):
On March 21, 2019, aged 88, at Radius Fulton Rest Home. Beloved wife of the late Wallace Raynes Campbell. Loved mother and mother-in-law of William and Gail, Michael and Jeannine, Anne and Ross Steward, Ross and Robyn. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Thank you to the staff of Radius Fulton for their loving care and kindness. A service for Noeline will be held at the Andersons Bay Crematorium Chapel, at 1.00pm, on Tuesday, March 26. Messages to Exit Funeral Home, 20 Sproull Drive, RD1, Dunedin 9076.
