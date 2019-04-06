ADAMS,
Noeline Betty (Betty):
In loving memory of Noeline Betty Adams who passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019. Loved wife of the late Trevor, mother of Keith and Vivienne, Pam and Barry, nana to Jeremy and Truus, Janita and Michael, Shenae and Jamie and Tennille, great-nana of Izaak, Kaitlyn, Hannah, Asaria, Mikaere and Hazel, sister and sister-in-law to Kevin and Helen, and aunty to Darryl and Sonya. Messages c/- the Adams family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. At Betty's request a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019