LAW, Noelene:
On June 12, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, peacefully in the arms of her children, in her 87th year. Beloved soulmate and wife of the late Andy, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Christine, Christopher and Denise, and Sharron and Jeff, treasured grandma of Amy, Vicky, and Lizzy; Lisa, and Max; Lee, and Tegan, and great-grandma of Maka, Courtney, Sophie, Baylee, Hannah, Natalia (deceased), and Finnley; Jorden, Ryley, and Ella-Rose; Paisley, and Blakeleigh, and adored companion of her beloved pets. Special thanks to St John Ambulance, and Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Noelene Law, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Flowers gratefully received. Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Noelene will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, June 17, at 10.00am, interment thereafter at the Belfast Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 14, 2019