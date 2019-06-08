McDRURY, Noel David:
On Thursday, June 6, 2019, suddenly at home; aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Marie for 52 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Nicki and Rob Oorthuis, Deidre and Peter Musson, and Andrew, loving Doots of Connor, Brianna and Amy, loved great-grandfather of Gabriel, beloved brother and brother-in-law of Ken and Judith, Ian and Rose, and loving uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to the McDrury family, contact Nicki, 0274301537. A Memorial gathering and pot luck lunch to celebrate Noel's life will be held at Alderbeck, 61 Gordon Street, Southbridge, on Friday, June 14, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on June 8, 2019