Died peacefully after a brave and courageous fight at Christchurch Hospital, with family by his side, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, aged 93 years. Loving and devoted husband of Leone for 69 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Judi and David (deceased), Tony and Brenda. Loved G'dad of Dean and Mia, Ricky and Louise, Carla and Fabio, Lauren and Ric. Eldest son of the late Rutherford and Emily. Much loved by his brothers and sisters, and the extended family. Special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff on Ward 10, Christchurch Hospital for all their loving care of Noel. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Blind Foundation of Canterbury may be made online only at bit.ly/nbgood2805. Messages to the Good family, c/- PO Box 78003, Pegasus 7648. A celebration of Noel's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.







