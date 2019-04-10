DRURY, Noel John:
On April 8, 2019, passed away peacefully at home, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Kathryn, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jono, Georgina and Michael, Cassandra and Marc. Loved grandfather of Levi, and Olivia. Loved son and son-in-law of the late Lionel and Nola, Jean and Garb Humm. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Bob and Lyn, Sue and John, Norman and Pauline, Steven, Murray and Fetoni. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Loved companion of Indigo. Messages may be addressed to the Drury family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Noel's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Monday, April 15, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019