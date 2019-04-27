Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noel DAVISON. View Sign Death Notice



(WW2, NZ Army, 25th Battalion, Italy) Peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maureen. Cherished father of Ann, Michael, and Paul. Much loved brother of Jack (dec), Mary (Hughes), and Hunter Patrick (dec). Loved grandfather and great-grandfather, and friend to many. A man of great courage and dignity.

"He will be sadly missed"

Special thanks to all the staff at George Manning House for their support and care of Noel over a long period. Messages may be addressed to the Davison family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Noel will be Celebrated at St Peter's Catholic Church, 11 Fisher Avenue, Beckenham, Christchurch, on Wednesday, May 1, at 11.00am. Burial at Ruru Lawn Cemetery to follow.

R.I.P.







DAVISON, Noel Joseph:(WW2, NZ Army, 25th Battalion, Italy) Peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maureen. Cherished father of Ann, Michael, and Paul. Much loved brother of Jack (dec), Mary (Hughes), and Hunter Patrick (dec). Loved grandfather and great-grandfather, and friend to many. A man of great courage and dignity."He will be sadly missed"Special thanks to all the staff at George Manning House for their support and care of Noel over a long period. Messages may be addressed to the Davison family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Noel will be Celebrated at St Peter's Catholic Church, 11 Fisher Avenue, Beckenham, Christchurch, on Wednesday, May 1, at 11.00am. Burial at Ruru Lawn Cemetery to follow.R.I.P. Published in The Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers