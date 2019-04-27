DAVISON, Noel Joseph:
(WW2, NZ Army, 25th Battalion, Italy) Peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maureen. Cherished father of Ann, Michael, and Paul. Much loved brother of Jack (dec), Mary (Hughes), and Hunter Patrick (dec). Loved grandfather and great-grandfather, and friend to many. A man of great courage and dignity.
"He will be sadly missed"
Special thanks to all the staff at George Manning House for their support and care of Noel over a long period. Messages may be addressed to the Davison family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Noel will be Celebrated at St Peter's Catholic Church, 11 Fisher Avenue, Beckenham, Christchurch, on Wednesday, May 1, at 11.00am. Burial at Ruru Lawn Cemetery to follow.
R.I.P.
Published in The Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019