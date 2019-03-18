BAAS, Noel Louis:
Passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019, in his 90th year. Much loved and adored husband of Pauline for 63 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Bronwyn and Fergus, Wendy and Ross, treasured grandad of Brooke and Tim, Hannah, Christopher and Jemma, Kimberley and Jonty, great-grandad of Luca. Special thanks to the staff at Anthony Wilding for their love and care of Noel. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Noel Baas, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Noel's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, March 20, at 10.00am. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on Mar. 18, 2019