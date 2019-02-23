Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



08.08.1972 - 19.02.2019.

It is with great sadness we advise Nigel passed away suddenly but peacefully at Masterton Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with his family at his side. Dearly loved son of Gary and Cynthia, adored brother and brother-in-law of Johnny and Suzy, idolised uncle of Hanna, and Daniel, and loved grandson of the late Fred and Betty Alsop, and the late Eric and Mary Moore. A truly courageous and inspirational man who will be so very missed by us all.

God has him in His keeping.

We have him in our hearts.

Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Nigel Alsop c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. No flowers please. At Nigel's request a private, family service has been held. A Celebration of Nigel's life will be held at home, on Saturday, March 16, from 2.00pm onwards.







