McFEDRIES, Nicola Lee:
Passed away peacefully with Hamish by her side, on March 17, 2019, aged 46 years. Much loved and cherished wife and soulmate of Hamish, much loved mum of Jacob, Liam, and Ella-Rose. Treasured daughter of Faye and the late Maurice, loved sister of Michelle and Toni, and favourite cousin of Symone.
Nic will be deeply missed by all her friends and by those whose lives she has touched.
Special thanks to those who have cared for Nic. For those who wish, please donate directly to Nurse Maude Hospice. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Nicola McFedries, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Nicola's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, March 22, at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on Mar. 20, 2019