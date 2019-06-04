von TUNZELMANN,
Nicholas (Nick):
Died on 28 May 2019 in Brighton, UK, after a long illness. Loved son of the late Valerie and Maurice von Tunzelmann of Christchurch. Cherished brother of Adrienne von Tunzelmann and Catherine Woods (NZ), dearly loved husband of Carol and adored father of Alexandra and Eugénie (UK). Scholar, mountaineer and lovingly remembered for his strong spirit, kindness and generosity, and as a proud New Zealander.
Forever in our hearts.
Private burial in Brighton, UK. In lieu of tributes, donations to Parkinson's NZ would be welcome. Messages to [email protected]
Published in The Press on June 4, 2019