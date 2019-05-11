KENNEALLY, Ngaire Faye:
Passed away peacefully with family on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Christchurch. Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Dearly loved mother of Kerrie. Adored mother-in-law of Pablo, and dearly loved Nanna of Jessica, Antonio and wee CoCo, as well as adored sister, aunty and friend to all. We will miss you so much but find comfort knowing that you are at peace with Dad.
"You are the best mum
in the world"
A private service was held as per Ngaire's wishes.
Published in The Press on May 11, 2019