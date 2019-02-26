Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Ngaire Pearl (nee Shanks):

On February 24, 2019, passed away peacefully at Burwood Hospital, with family at her side, in her 80th year. Loving wife of the late Arthur, loving and supportive mum and mother-in-law of Paul and Kate, Diane and Steve Antill, Gavin and Donna, Kerry and Jonas Walker, loving Nana of Jamie, Josh, Cory, and Maxine; Willis, and Bella; Hunter, and Bailee; McKenzie, Chloe, and Pippa, and a Great-Nana. Thanks to Karadean Rest Home, special thanks to the team on BG Ward, Burwood Hospital for their amazing care and dedication of Ngaire. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ngaire Cattermole, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Huntington's Disease Association (Christchurch) Inc. would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Ngaire's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Thursday, February 28, at 2.00pm, private interment thereafter.







CATTERMOLE,Ngaire Pearl (nee Shanks):On February 24, 2019, passed away peacefully at Burwood Hospital, with family at her side, in her 80th year. Loving wife of the late Arthur, loving and supportive mum and mother-in-law of Paul and Kate, Diane and Steve Antill, Gavin and Donna, Kerry and Jonas Walker, loving Nana of Jamie, Josh, Cory, and Maxine; Willis, and Bella; Hunter, and Bailee; McKenzie, Chloe, and Pippa, and a Great-Nana. Thanks to Karadean Rest Home, special thanks to the team on BG Ward, Burwood Hospital for their amazing care and dedication of Ngaire. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ngaire Cattermole, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Huntington's Disease Association (Christchurch) Inc. would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Ngaire's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Thursday, February 28, at 2.00pm, private interment thereafter. Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers