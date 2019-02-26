CATTERMOLE,
Ngaire Pearl (nee Shanks):
On February 24, 2019, passed away peacefully at Burwood Hospital, with family at her side, in her 80th year. Loving wife of the late Arthur, loving and supportive mum and mother-in-law of Paul and Kate, Diane and Steve Antill, Gavin and Donna, Kerry and Jonas Walker, loving Nana of Jamie, Josh, Cory, and Maxine; Willis, and Bella; Hunter, and Bailee; McKenzie, Chloe, and Pippa, and a Great-Nana. Thanks to Karadean Rest Home, special thanks to the team on BG Ward, Burwood Hospital for their amazing care and dedication of Ngaire. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ngaire Cattermole, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Huntington's Disease Association (Christchurch) Inc. would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Ngaire's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Thursday, February 28, at 2.00pm, private interment thereafter.
Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2019