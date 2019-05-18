CAMPBELL, Ngaire Louisa:
On May 10, 2019, peacefully at The Oaks Care with family at her side; aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Hugh; and loved partner of the late Bill. A much loved Mum of Janice and Ross Jury, Nova Morris, Darryl and Ada, Fiona and James Reardon, Sheryl and Harry Rogers; and Bill's extended family. Dearly loved Nana of Nicola, Daniel and Sally; Damien, Harlee, Kristel, Corinna and Adam; Isaac and Joshua; Patrick, Emma and Rebecca; Douglas and Natasha; and their respective partners. Old Nana to Bridie (deceased), Zaria, Jensen, Patrick, Alexandra, Matilda, Tiaani, Hunter, Shyla, Bailey, Connor, Josie, Penny, Hannah, Kate and Ella. A heartfelt thanks to Michael Rhynas; and the staff at The Oaks Care for their wonderful care and support. At Ngaire's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Campbell family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on May 18, 2019