IGGO, Ngaio Joyce:
(SS ST JAB)
At the Village Palms, on Friday, March 15, 2019, aged 78 years. Youngest daughter of the late Penny and Stan Brown. Sister of Marie Creamer, and the late Beverley Broomfield. Wife of the late Ken. Mother of Christopher, Andrew and Nigel. Grandmother of Corey and Joshua; Kerryn, and Ryan; Lauren, and Alex. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA will be appreciated and may be made at the Service. Messages to the Iggo Family, c/- PO Box 5659, Christchurch. The funeral service for Ngaio will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, on Wednesday, March 20, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2019