MORLAND, Nessie Alveno:
28.3.1925 - 27.1.2019
Denyse and Tony, Tom, Des, Neil and Michele and their families would like to express their heartfelt thank you to everyone for the kind expressions of love, prayers, support, cards, food, and all who travelled. Also special thanks to Westmar Rest Home, Darfield, and staff for their loving care of Nessie for the past 7 years. A special thank you to Father Dan Doyle for the service, his kindness and thoughtfulness. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement and our heartfelt thanks to everyone.
Published in The Press on Mar. 2, 2019