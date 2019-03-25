Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil McQUARRIE. View Sign



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in Christchurch, on March 18, 2019; aged 77 years. Much loved and loving husband and best friend of Denise, treasured father and father-in-law of Fiona and John, Megan and Ryan, Campbell and Mandy, and Jim and Immi. Cherished Poppa of Henry, Lucy and Hazel. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks for the love and care shown to Neil by GP Dr Jenny Lawrenson and the amazing Nurse Maude Hospice team. Messages to the McQuarrie family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service has been held.







McQUARRIE, Neil George:Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in Christchurch, on March 18, 2019; aged 77 years. Much loved and loving husband and best friend of Denise, treasured father and father-in-law of Fiona and John, Megan and Ryan, Campbell and Mandy, and Jim and Immi. Cherished Poppa of Henry, Lucy and Hazel. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks for the love and care shown to Neil by GP Dr Jenny Lawrenson and the amazing Nurse Maude Hospice team. Messages to the McQuarrie family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service has been held. Published in The Press on Mar. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers