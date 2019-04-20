Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



McLAUGHLAN,

Neil John (Mac):

On April 16, 2019, after a long illness, peacefully with family at his side at Christchurch Hospital, in his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of Dawn. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Corrina and Mike, Donna and Jack, Paul (dec), and loved stepfather of Shane and Vanessa, Reagan and Sonya. Very special Granddad Mac of Jacob, Daniel, Emily, Sean, Matthew, Raynor, Chloe, Dylan, Sophie, Leyton, Izy, Amie, Zander and Great-Granddad of Ruby and Everly. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of Ward 23, and all of the medical staff who took care of Mac over the many years. Message's to the McLaughlan family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch. A funeral service to celebrate Mac's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Tuesday, April 23, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.







