DONALD, Neil Robert:
8.11.1932 - 6.4.2019
Neil passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Christchurch Hospital. A loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandad, and great-grandad. To Donelle, Stuart and Judy, Vanessa and Mike, Melissa and Mike, Kaitlyn and Kurt, Brittany, Braxton, Alijah-Mary, and Maisie. Messages for the family may be sent to PO Box 7, Leeston 7656. A Celebration of Neil's life will be held in our Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Thursday, April 11, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019