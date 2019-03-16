BURGESS, Neil James:
On March 14, 2019, passed peacefully in Cheviot, much loved husband of Marilyn, and father of Paul, Nicky, and Dean, and brother of Susan, and Jenny. Thank you to the Doctors and staff on Ward 23, Christchurch Hospital, and Cheviot Rest Home for their care of Neil. The Funeral Service for Neil will be held in St John the Evangelist Anglican Church, 24 Ward Road, Cheviot, on Tuesday, March 19, at 1.00pm, followed by a burial at Homeview Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2019