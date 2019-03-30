Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nathan CORNISH. View Sign

CORNISH, Nathan Wayne:

31.3.2017

In loving memory of a dearly loved husband and Dad who sadly passed away two years ago tomorrow.

If we could sit in heaven, even for a day,

Maybe for a moment the pain would go away,

We would put our arms around you, and whisper words so true,

That living life without you is the hardest thing we do.

No matter how we spend our day,

No matter what we do,

No morning dawns or evening falls

When we don't think of you.

Love - Suzanne, Ashleigh, Sophie and Dominic xxxx



