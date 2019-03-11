Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Naomi STEFFENSEN. View Sign



(formerly Toohey)

(nee Crozier):

Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on March 9, 2019, in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of Keith Steffensen, and the late Ken Toohey, loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Wendy Toohey, the late Faye Murdoch, and Anne and Gary Gerard, loved step-mother of Peter and Paula Steffensen, Julie and David Cook, and loved Nana Steff of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thank you to the staff at the Maples Retirement Village, Ward 23 at Christchurch Hospital, and St John Ambulance for their kindness and care of Naomi. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Naomi Steffensen, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Naomi's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, March 12, at 2.00pm.







STEFFENSEN, Naomi Laura(formerly Toohey)(nee Crozier):Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on March 9, 2019, in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of Keith Steffensen, and the late Ken Toohey, loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Wendy Toohey, the late Faye Murdoch, and Anne and Gary Gerard, loved step-mother of Peter and Paula Steffensen, Julie and David Cook, and loved Nana Steff of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thank you to the staff at the Maples Retirement Village, Ward 23 at Christchurch Hospital, and St John Ambulance for their kindness and care of Naomi. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Naomi Steffensen, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Naomi's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, March 12, at 2.00pm. Published in The Press on Mar. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers