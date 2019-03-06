Naomi CAMERON

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "So very sorry to hear of the sad loss of Naomi. Our..."
    - Susan and Matthew Clark
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time...."
  • "Lindsay, I have fond memories of teaching Naomi in Sunday..."
    - Tony Kan
  • "Hi Lindsay, and family, Russell Berry here. So sorry to..."
    - Russell Berry
  • "We're are so so sorry for the loss of your precious Naomi,..."
    - Karyn & Pete Caughey

CAMERON,
Naomi Ruth (Nomes):
On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, unexpectedly at BMTU, Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her family; aged 42 years young. Much loved and cherished wife (and my team mate) of Lindsay, amazing mother of Jordan, Abby, and Bayley. Much loved daughter of Max and Sandra Palmer, and best friend sister to Marnie and Jody. A Service to Celebrate Nome's life will be held in the Hope Presbyterian Church, 27 Amyes Road, Hornby, on Friday, March 8, at 2.00pm. At Nome's request colourful attire welcomed.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.