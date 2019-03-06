CAMERON,
Naomi Ruth (Nomes):
On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, unexpectedly at BMTU, Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her family; aged 42 years young. Much loved and cherished wife (and my team mate) of Lindsay, amazing mother of Jordan, Abby, and Bayley. Much loved daughter of Max and Sandra Palmer, and best friend sister to Marnie and Jody. A Service to Celebrate Nome's life will be held in the Hope Presbyterian Church, 27 Amyes Road, Hornby, on Friday, March 8, at 2.00pm. At Nome's request colourful attire welcomed.
Published in The Press on Mar. 6, 2019