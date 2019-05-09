BURGESS,

Naomi (nee Freeman):

On May 3, 2019, peacefully at Rose Court, Somerfield, Christchurch, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian Burgess; loved mother and mother-in-law of Mary and Tom, Ruth and Rodger, Carolyn and Alan. Much loved Gran of Duncan and Katie; Hana, Owen, Sam, Bethany and Josh; Anna, Joseph and Matthew; also loved Nana B of Geoffrey and Elspeth. Proud Great-Grandma of Lillian, Charlotte and Sophia; Ari, Cameron, Andreas, Max, Jonah, Simon, Chloe, Oscar and Thea; and Oscar. Loved sister of the late Owen, Grace (Church), Ron, Rachel (Walsh), Bevan, Peter and Margaret (Avery). Special thanks to the caring staff at Somerfield Rest Home over the last five years. A service to celebrate Naomi's life will be held at Opawa Baptist Church, 285 Wilsons Road, on Tuesday, May 14, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Stroke Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service.



