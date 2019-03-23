Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy NORTON. View Sign



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at The Oaks. Loved wife of the late Phornie, cherished mum and mother-in-law of Bruce and Nina Whitfield, Paul and Cheryl Whitfield, and David (deceased) and Diana Whitfield of Lakes Entrance, Australia, and a loved step- mum of Kay and Bevan Paterson of Nelson, cherished grandma to Blair, and Sarah of Christchurch, Jonathan, Travis, Ryan, and Claire of Australia, loved great-grandma to her great-grandchildren, a special ma to her beautiful Cambodian girls, and André. Thank you to the staff at The Oaks for their care and support shown to Nancy. Messages for the Norton family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. The Celebration of Nancy's life

be held in our Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Tuesday, March 26, at 10.00am.







