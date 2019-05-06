GIFFORD, Nancy Phylis:
On Friday, May 3, 2019, Nancy passed away peacefully at Addington Lifestyle Care Rest Home, Christchurch, aged 82 years. Loved daughter of the late Charlie and Rita, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jimmy and Raquel, Barbara, Sonia and Tim, Paul, Rona and Ian, loved grandmother of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Colin (deceased), Betty and Errol, Ernie (deceased), Ted and the late Irene, Alan (deceased), Barry and Jessie, and Mark and Judy. Special thanks to all the staff at Addington Lifecare for all their love and support given to Nancy. Flowers respectfully declined. Messages may be addressed to the Gifford family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Tuesday, May 7, at 3.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 6, 2019