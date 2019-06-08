ANNETT, Nancy Christina
(nee Jackson):
Peacefully on June 4, 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Alan. Much loved mum of Jan and Hugh Packer, Julie and Sam Pye and Chris Annett. Very special nana of Alister and Fiona, Andrew and Danelle; Tom and Katie, Sam and Emily and Jack, and loved great-nana Nancy of James, Sam and Alex. Our sincere thank you to all of the staff of Strathallan Lifecare for their kindness and loving care of Nancy. At Nancy's request a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on June 8, 2019