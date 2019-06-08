Nancy ANNETT

Guest Book
  • "Sad to hear the news. Thinking of you at this time"
    - Graeme and Barbara Ford
  • "So very sorry to read of Nancy's passing. Thinking of you..."
  • "please accept our greatest sympathy.So sad to hear of..."
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Death Notice

ANNETT, Nancy Christina
(nee Jackson):
Peacefully on June 4, 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Alan. Much loved mum of Jan and Hugh Packer, Julie and Sam Pye and Chris Annett. Very special nana of Alister and Fiona, Andrew and Danelle; Tom and Katie, Sam and Emily and Jack, and loved great-nana Nancy of James, Sam and Alex. Our sincere thank you to all of the staff of Strathallan Lifecare for their kindness and loving care of Nancy. At Nancy's request a private service has been held.

logo
Published in The Press on June 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.