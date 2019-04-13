WHITE,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nan WHITE.
Nan Theresa Francis (Nanny):
On April 12, 2019, peacefully, at Chatswood Rest Home. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Angela and Tim, and Steph and John. Much loved nanny of Xanthe, and George; and Ruth, and Nick. Many thanks to the wonderful, kind and caring staff at Chatswood. Messages to the White family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A private cremation will be held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019