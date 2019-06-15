HAU,
Nafetalai Mohuanga (Mike):
On June 13, 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family, at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 73 years. Adored loving husband of Wilma, loving and treasured dad of Alisi and Va, Nick and Mandy, Emma and Nga Koata, Soana and Sam, Daniel and Nicole, precious granddad of Isabella, Lucas, Yahwei, Bronte and Kymani. Special thanks to Nurse Maude and the Palliative Care Team for their incredible support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mike Hau, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Mass will be held in St Gregory's Catholic Church, 30 Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, on Tuesday, June 18, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Belfast Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 15, 2019